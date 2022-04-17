Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 14
Estadio Azteca / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cruz-azul/teamcenter.shtml
Cruz Azul
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/guadalajara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Guadalajara
Cruz Azul - Guadalajara

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
Guadalajara logo
Guadalajara
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Cruz Azul

Guadalajara

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
14102232
2
TigresTIG
1392229
3
Club PueblaPUE
1365223
4
MonterreyMON
1364322
5
AtlasATL
1464422
6
Cruz AzulCRU
1363421
15
GuadalajaraGUA
1335514
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

