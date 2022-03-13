Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 10
Estadio Azteca / 13.03.2022
Cruz Azul
Rescheduled
-
-
Pumas UNAM
Cruz Azul - Pumas UNAM Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
Pumas UNAM logo
Pumas UNAM
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Cruz Azul

Pumas UNAM

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
963021
2
PachucaPAC
861119
3
TigresTIG
852117
4
AtlasATL
943215
5
Club LeónLEO
943215
6
Cruz AzulCRU
942314
8
Pumas UNAMPUM
832311
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

