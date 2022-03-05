Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 9
Olímpico Benito Juárez / 05.03.2022
FC Juárez
Rescheduled
-
-
Club León
FC Juárez - Club León Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
Club León logo
Club León
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Juárez

Club León

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
861119
2
Club PueblaPUE
853018
3
TigresTIG
852117
4
Cruz AzulCRU
842214
5
Club LeónLEO
833212
12
FC JuárezJUA
72238
