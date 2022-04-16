Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 14
Olímpico Benito Juárez / 16.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-juarez/teamcenter.shtml
FC Juárez
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pachuca/teamcenter.shtml
Pachuca
FC Juárez - Pachuca

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
Pachuca logo
Pachuca
1

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Juárez

Pachuca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1392229
2
TigresTIG
1392229
3
Club PueblaPUE
1365223
4
AtlasATL
1465323
5
MonterreyMON
1364322
18
FC JuárezJUA
132298
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

