Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 12
Olímpico Benito Juárez / 03.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-juarez/teamcenter.shtml
FC Juárez
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pumas-unam/teamcenter.shtml
Pumas UNAM
FC Juárez - Pumas UNAM

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
Pumas UNAM logo
Pumas UNAM
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Juárez

Pumas UNAM

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1081125
2
TigresTIG
1072123
3
Club PueblaPUE
1164122
4
AtlasATL
1154219
5
Club LeónLEO
1153318
13
Pumas UNAMPUM
1133512
17
FC JuárezJUA
112278
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

