Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 15
Estadio AKRON / 20.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/guadalajara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Guadalajara
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/club-tijuana/teamcenter.shtml
Club Tijuana
Advertisement
Ad

Guadalajara - Club Tijuana

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Guadalajara logo
Guadalajara
Club Tijuana logo
Club Tijuana
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Guadalajara

Club Tijuana

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TigresTIG
14102232
2
PachucaPAC
14102232
3
Club PueblaPUE
1475226
4
MonterreyMON
1464422
5
AtlasATL
1464422
11
GuadalajaraGUA
1445517
15
Club TijuanaTIJ
1444616
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

Related matches

Pachuca
-
-
Club Puebla
20/04
Necaxa
-
-
Tigres
20/04
Toluca
-
-
FC Juárez
20/04
Mazatlán FC
-
-
Santos Laguna
20/04

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Guadalajara and Club Tijuana with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 20 April 2022.

Catch the latest Guadalajara and Club Tijuana news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.