Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 1
Estadio AKRON / 09.05.2022
Guadalajara
Not started
-
-
Pumas UNAM
Guadalajara - Pumas UNAM

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Guadalajara logo
Guadalajara
Pumas UNAM logo
Pumas UNAM
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Guadalajara

Pumas UNAM

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
17122338
2
TigresTIG
17103433
3
AtlasATL
1776427
4
Club AméricaAME
1775526
5
Club PueblaPUE
1775526
6
GuadalajaraGUA
1775526
11
Pumas UNAMPUM
1764722
