Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 11
Estadio de Mazatlán / 21.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mazatlan-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Mazatlán FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-leon/teamcenter.shtml
Club León
Mazatlán FC - Club León

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Mazatlán FC logo
Mazatlán FC
Club León logo
Club León
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Mazatlán FC

Club León

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1081125
2
TigresTIG
1072123
3
Club PueblaPUE
1164122
4
AtlasATL
1053218
5
Cruz AzulCRU
1152417
7
Club LeónLEO
1043315
18
Mazatlán FCMAZ
92167
