Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 17
Estadio de Mazatlán / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mazatlan-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Mazatlán FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/puebla/teamcenter.shtml
Club Puebla
Mazatlán FC - Club Puebla

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Mazatlán FC logo
Mazatlán FC
Club Puebla logo
Club Puebla
0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Mazatlán FC

Club Puebla

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
16122238
2
TigresTIG
16102432
3
Club PueblaPUE
1675426
4
AtlasATL
1675426
5
Club AméricaAME
1674525
13
Mazatlán FCMAZ
1653818
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

