Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 13
Estadio de Mazatlán / 09.04.2022
Mazatlán FC
Not started
-
-
Cruz Azul
Mazatlán FC - Cruz Azul

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Mazatlán FC logo
Mazatlán FC
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Mazatlán FC

Cruz Azul

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1291228
2
TigresTIG
1282226
3
Club PueblaPUE
1264222
4
Cruz AzulCRU
1262420
5
AtlasATL
1355320
17
Mazatlán FCMAZ
122288
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

