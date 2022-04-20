Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 15
Estadio de Mazatlán / 20.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mazatlan-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Mazatlán FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos-laguna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Santos Laguna
Advertisement
Ad

Mazatlán FC - Santos Laguna

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Mazatlán FC logo
Mazatlán FC
Santos Laguna logo
Santos Laguna
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Mazatlán FC

Santos Laguna

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TigresTIG
14102232
2
PachucaPAC
14102232
3
Club PueblaPUE
1475226
4
MonterreyMON
1464422
5
AtlasATL
1464422
14
Santos LagunaSAN
1444616
17
Mazatlán FCMAZ
1433812
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

Related matches

Pachuca
-
-
Club Puebla
20/04
Necaxa
-
-
Tigres
20/04
Toluca
-
-
FC Juárez
20/04
Guadalajara
-
-
Club Tijuana
20/04

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Mazatlán FC and Santos Laguna with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 20 April 2022.

Catch the latest Mazatlán FC and Santos Laguna news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.