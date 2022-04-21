Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 15
Estadio BBVA / 21.04.2022
Monterrey
Not started
-
-
Atlas
Monterrey - Atlas

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
Atlas logo
Atlas
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Monterrey

Atlas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
15112235
2
TigresTIG
15102332
3
Club PueblaPUE
1575326
4
MonterreyMON
1464422
5
AtlasATL
1464422
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

