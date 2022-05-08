Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 1
Estadio BBVA / 08.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/monterrey-1/teamcenter.shtml
Monterrey
Completed
2
1
2
3
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-san-luis/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético San Luis
Advertisement
Ad

Monterrey - Atlético San Luis

Highlights

Monterrey
Atlético San Luis

Statistics

Lineups

Monterrey
4-4-2
Atlético San Luis
4-3-3
Monterrey
4-4-2
Atlético San Luis
4-3-3
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
Atlético San Luis logo
Atlético San Luis
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
17122338
2
TigresTIG
17103433
3
AtlasATL
1776427
4
Club AméricaAME
1775526
5
Club PueblaPUE
1775526
7
MonterreyMON
1775526
10
Atlético San LuisASL
1772823
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

Related matches

Club Puebla
-
-
Mazatlán FC
23:00
Guadalajara
-
-
Pumas UNAM
09/05

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Monterrey and Atlético San Luis with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:06 on 8 May 2022.

Catch the latest Monterrey and Atlético San Luis news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.