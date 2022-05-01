Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 17
Estadio BBVA / 01.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/monterrey-1/teamcenter.shtml
Monterrey
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/club-tijuana/teamcenter.shtml
Club Tijuana
Advertisement
Ad

Monterrey - Club Tijuana

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
Club Tijuana logo
Club Tijuana
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Monterrey

Club Tijuana

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
16122238
2
TigresTIG
16102432
3
Club PueblaPUE
1675426
4
AtlasATL
1675426
5
Club AméricaAME
1674525
9
MonterreyMON
1665523
16
Club TijuanaTIJ
1645717
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

Related matches

Necaxa
0
0
Guadalajara
75'
Mazatlán FC
-
-
Club Puebla
03:05
Querétaro
-
-
FC Juárez
23:00
Atlas
-
-
Tigres
01/05

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Monterrey and Club Tijuana with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:06 on 1 May 2022.

Catch the latest Monterrey and Club Tijuana news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.