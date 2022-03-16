Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 5
Estadio BBVA / 16.03.2022
Monterrey
Rescheduled
-
-
FC Juárez
Monterrey - FC Juárez Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Monterrey

FC Juárez

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
971122
2
Club PueblaPUE
1063121
3
TigresTIG
962120
4
AtlasATL
1053218
5
Cruz AzulCRU
1052317
8
MonterreyMON
833212
15
FC JuárezJUA
92258
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

