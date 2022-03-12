Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 10
Estadio BBVA / 12.03.2022
Monterrey
Rescheduled
-
-
Mazatlán FC
Monterrey - Mazatlán FC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
2

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Monterrey

Mazatlán FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
963021
2
PachucaPAC
861119
3
TigresTIG
852117
4
Club LeónLEO
943215
5
Cruz AzulCRU
942314
11
MonterreyMON
72329
17
Mazatlán FCMAZ
82157
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Monterrey and Mazatlán FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:06 on 12 March 2022.

Catch the latest Monterrey and Mazatlán FC news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

