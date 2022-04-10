Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 13
Estadio BBVA / 10.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/monterrey-1/teamcenter.shtml
Monterrey
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos-laguna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Santos Laguna
Advertisement
Ad

Monterrey - Santos Laguna

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
Santos Laguna logo
Santos Laguna
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Monterrey

Santos Laguna

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1291228
2
TigresTIG
1282226
3
Club PueblaPUE
1374225
4
AtlasATL
1364322
5
Cruz AzulCRU
1262420
8
MonterreyMON
1144316
10
Santos LagunaSAN
1243515
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

Related matches

Club Puebla
2
1
Pumas UNAM
Half-time
Mazatlán FC
-
-
Cruz Azul
03:00
Atlético San Luis
-
-
Club León
23:00
Toluca
-
-
Guadalajara
10/04

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Monterrey and Santos Laguna with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:06 on 10 April 2022.

Catch the latest Monterrey and Santos Laguna news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.