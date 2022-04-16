Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 14
Estadio Victoria / 16.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/necaxa-1/teamcenter.shtml
Necaxa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-san-luis/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético San Luis
Advertisement
Ad

Necaxa - Atlético San Luis

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
Atlético San Luis logo
Atlético San Luis
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Necaxa

Atlético San Luis

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1392229
2
TigresTIG
1392229
3
Club PueblaPUE
1365223
4
MonterreyMON
1364322
5
AtlasATL
1364322
9
Atlético San LuisASL
1352617
15
NecaxaNEC
1342714
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

Related matches

Atlas
-
-
Mazatlán FC
03:00
FC Juárez
-
-
Pachuca
16/04
Club Tijuana
-
-
Club América
16/04
Club León
-
-
Club Puebla
16/04

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Necaxa and Atlético San Luis with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 16 April 2022.

Catch the latest Necaxa and Atlético San Luis news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.