Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 12
Estadio Victoria / 03.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/necaxa-1/teamcenter.shtml
Necaxa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cf-america/teamcenter.shtml
Club América
Advertisement
Ad

Necaxa - Club América

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
Club América logo
Club América
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Necaxa

Club América

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1081125
2
TigresTIG
1072123
3
Club PueblaPUE
1164122
4
AtlasATL
1154219
5
Club LeónLEO
1153318
8
NecaxaNEC
1142514
15
Club AméricaAME
1124510
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

Related matches

Atlético San Luis
-
-
Mazatlán FC
03:00
Cruz Azul
-
-
Atlas
03/04
FC Juárez
-
-
Pumas UNAM
03/04
Toluca
-
-
Club Puebla
03/04

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Necaxa and Club América with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:00 on 3 April 2022.

Catch the latest Necaxa and Club América news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.