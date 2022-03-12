Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 10
Estadio Victoria / 12.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/necaxa-1/teamcenter.shtml
Necaxa
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queretaro/teamcenter.shtml
Querétaro
Advertisement
Ad

Necaxa - Querétaro Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
Querétaro logo
Querétaro
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Necaxa

Querétaro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
963021
2
PachucaPAC
861119
3
TigresTIG
852117
4
Club LeónLEO
943215
5
Cruz AzulCRU
942314
12
QuerétaroQUE
81528
14
NecaxaNEC
92258
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

Related matches

FC Juárez
-
-
Atlas
12/03
Monterrey
-
-
Mazatlán FC
12/03
Club León
-
-
Tigres
12/03
Cruz Azul
-
-
Pumas UNAM
13/03

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Necaxa and Querétaro with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 12 March 2022.

Catch the latest Necaxa and Querétaro news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.