Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 9
Estadio Victoria / 05.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/necaxa-1/teamcenter.shtml
Necaxa
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toluca-1/teamcenter.shtml
Toluca
Necaxa - Toluca Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
Toluca logo
Toluca
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Necaxa

Toluca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
861119
2
Club PueblaPUE
853018
3
TigresTIG
852117
4
Cruz AzulCRU
842214
5
Club LeónLEO
833212
9
TolucaTOL
731310
13
NecaxaNEC
82248
