Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 2
Estadio Hidalgo / 23.05.2022
Pachuca
Not started
Club América
Pachuca - Club América

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pachuca logo
Pachuca
Club América logo
Club América
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Pachuca

Club América

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
17122338
2
TigresTIG
17103433
3
AtlasATL
1776427
4
Club AméricaAME
1775526
5
Club PueblaPUE
1775526
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

