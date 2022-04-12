Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 13
Estadio Hidalgo / 12.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pachuca/teamcenter.shtml
Pachuca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/club-tijuana/teamcenter.shtml
Club Tijuana
Pachuca - Club Tijuana

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pachuca logo
Pachuca
Club Tijuana logo
Club Tijuana
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Pachuca

Club Tijuana

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TigresTIG
1392229
2
PachucaPAC
1291228
3
Club PueblaPUE
1365223
4
AtlasATL
1364322
5
Cruz AzulCRU
1363421
13
Club TijuanaTIJ
1243515
