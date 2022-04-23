Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 16
Estadio Hidalgo / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pachuca/teamcenter.shtml
Pachuca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/monterrey-1/teamcenter.shtml
Monterrey
Pachuca - Monterrey

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pachuca logo
Pachuca
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Pachuca

Monterrey

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
15112235
2
TigresTIG
15102332
3
Club PueblaPUE
1575326
4
Cruz AzulCRU
1573524
5
MonterreyMON
1565423
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

