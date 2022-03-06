Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 9
Estadio Olímpico Universitario / 06.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pumas-unam/teamcenter.shtml
Pumas UNAM
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mazatlan-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Mazatlán FC
Advertisement
Ad

Pumas UNAM - Mazatlán FC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pumas UNAM logo
Pumas UNAM
Mazatlán FC logo
Mazatlán FC
1

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Pumas UNAM

Mazatlán FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
861119
2
Club PueblaPUE
853018
3
TigresTIG
852117
4
Club LeónLEO
943215
5
Cruz AzulCRU
842214
8
Pumas UNAMPUM
832311
16
Mazatlán FCMAZ
82157
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Pumas UNAM and Mazatlán FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 6 March 2022.

Catch the latest Pumas UNAM and Mazatlán FC news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.