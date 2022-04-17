Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 14
Estadio Olímpico Universitario / 17.04.2022
Pumas UNAM
Not started
-
-
Monterrey
Pumas UNAM - Monterrey

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pumas UNAM logo
Pumas UNAM
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Pumas UNAM

Monterrey

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
14102232
2
TigresTIG
1392229
3
Club PueblaPUE
1365223
4
MonterreyMON
1364322
5
AtlasATL
1464422
12
Pumas UNAMPUM
1344516
