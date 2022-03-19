Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 11
Estadio Olímpico Universitario / 19.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pumas-unam/teamcenter.shtml
Pumas UNAM
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/necaxa-1/teamcenter.shtml
Necaxa
Pumas UNAM - Necaxa Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pumas UNAM logo
Pumas UNAM
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Pumas UNAM

Necaxa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
971122
2
Club PueblaPUE
1063121
3
TigresTIG
962120
4
AtlasATL
1053218
5
Cruz AzulCRU
1052317
10
Pumas UNAMPUM
932411
12
NecaxaNEC
1032511
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

