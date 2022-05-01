Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 17
Estadio Olímpico Universitario / 01.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pumas-unam/teamcenter.shtml
Pumas UNAM
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pachuca/teamcenter.shtml
Pachuca
Pumas UNAM - Pachuca

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pumas UNAM logo
Pumas UNAM
Pachuca logo
Pachuca
1

Wins

4

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Pumas UNAM

Pachuca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
16122238
2
TigresTIG
16102432
3
Club PueblaPUE
1775526
4
AtlasATL
1675426
5
GuadalajaraGUA
1775526
13
Pumas UNAMPUM
1654719
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

