Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 9
Estadio Corregidora / 05.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queretaro/teamcenter.shtml
Querétaro
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlas/teamcenter.shtml
Atlas
Advertisement
Ad

Querétaro - Atlas Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Querétaro logo
Querétaro
Atlas logo
Atlas
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Querétaro

Atlas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
861119
2
Club PueblaPUE
853018
3
TigresTIG
852117
4
Cruz AzulCRU
842214
5
Club LeónLEO
833212
6
AtlasATL
833212
11
QuerétaroQUE
81528
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Querétaro and Atlas with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 5 March 2022.

Catch the latest Querétaro and Atlas news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.