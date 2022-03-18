Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 11
Estadio Corregidora / 18.03.2022
Querétaro
Not started
-
-
Atlético San Luis
Querétaro - Atlético San Luis Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Querétaro logo
Querétaro
Atlético San Luis logo
Atlético San Luis
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Querétaro

Atlético San Luis

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
971122
2
Club PueblaPUE
1063121
3
TigresTIG
962120
4
AtlasATL
1053218
5
Cruz AzulCRU
1052317
14
Atlético San LuisASL
931510
15
QuerétaroQUE
101548
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

