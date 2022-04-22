Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 15
Estadio Corregidora / 22.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queretaro/teamcenter.shtml
Querétaro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cruz-azul/teamcenter.shtml
Cruz Azul
Advertisement
Ad

Querétaro - Cruz Azul

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Querétaro logo
Querétaro
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Querétaro

Cruz Azul

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
15112235
2
TigresTIG
15102332
3
Club PueblaPUE
1575326
4
MonterreyMON
1565423
5
AtlasATL
1565423
6
Cruz AzulCRU
1463521
17
QuerétaroQUE
1427513
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

Related matches

Club América
0
0
Club León
2'
Monterrey
0
0
Atlas
1'
Atlético San Luis
2
0
Pumas UNAM
Mazatlán FC
1
0
Santos Laguna

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Querétaro and Cruz Azul with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 22 April 2022.

Catch the latest Querétaro and Cruz Azul news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.