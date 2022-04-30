Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 17
Estadio Corregidora / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queretaro/teamcenter.shtml
Querétaro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-juarez/teamcenter.shtml
FC Juárez
Querétaro - FC Juárez

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Querétaro logo
Querétaro
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Querétaro

FC Juárez

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
16122238
2
TigresTIG
16102432
3
Club PueblaPUE
1675426
4
AtlasATL
1675426
5
Club AméricaAME
1674525
17
QuerétaroQUE
1628614
18
FC JuárezJUA
16321111
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

