Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 13
Estadio Corregidora / 11.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queretaro/teamcenter.shtml
Querétaro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigres/teamcenter.shtml
Tigres
Querétaro - Tigres

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Querétaro logo
Querétaro
Tigres logo
Tigres
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Querétaro

Tigres

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1291228
2
TigresTIG
1282226
3
Club PueblaPUE
1365223
4
AtlasATL
1364322
5
Cruz AzulCRU
1363421
16
QuerétaroQUE
1226412
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

