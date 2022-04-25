Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 16
Estadio Corona / 25.04.2022
Santos Laguna
Not started
-
-
Club León
Santos Laguna - Club León

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos Laguna logo
Santos Laguna
Club León logo
Club León
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Santos Laguna

Club León

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
16122238
2
TigresTIG
16102432
3
Club PueblaPUE
1675426
4
Club AméricaAME
1674525
5
Cruz AzulCRU
1573524
12
Club LeónLEO
1554619
15
Santos LagunaSAN
1544716
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

