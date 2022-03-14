Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 10
Estadio Corona / 14.03.2022
Santos Laguna
Rescheduled
-
-
Club Tijuana
Santos Laguna - Club Tijuana Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos Laguna logo
Santos Laguna
Club Tijuana logo
Club Tijuana
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Santos Laguna

Club Tijuana

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
963021
2
TigresTIG
962120
3
PachucaPAC
861119
4
AtlasATL
1053218
5
Cruz AzulCRU
1043315
11
Club TijuanaTIJ
832311
14
Santos LagunaSAN
92258
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

