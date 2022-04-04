Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 12
Estadio Corona / 04.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos-laguna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Santos Laguna
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pachuca/teamcenter.shtml
Pachuca
Santos Laguna - Pachuca

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos Laguna logo
Santos Laguna
Pachuca logo
Pachuca
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Santos Laguna

Pachuca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1081125
2
TigresTIG
1072123
3
Club PueblaPUE
1164122
4
Cruz AzulCRU
1262420
5
AtlasATL
1254319
14
Santos LagunaSAN
1133512
