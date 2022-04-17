Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 14
Estadio Corona / 17.04.2022
Santos Laguna
Not started
-
-
Querétaro
Santos Laguna - Querétaro

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos Laguna logo
Santos Laguna
Querétaro logo
Querétaro
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Santos Laguna

Querétaro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1392229
2
TigresTIG
1392229
3
Club PueblaPUE
1365223
4
MonterreyMON
1364322
5
AtlasATL
1464422
14
Santos LagunaSAN
1343615
16
QuerétaroQUE
1326512
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

