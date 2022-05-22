Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 2
Estadio Universitario / 22.05.2022
Tigres
Not started
-
-
Atlas
Tigres - Atlas

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigres logo
Tigres
Atlas logo
Atlas
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Tigres

Atlas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
17122338
2
TigresTIG
17103433
3
AtlasATL
1776427
4
Club AméricaAME
1775526
5
Club PueblaPUE
1775526
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

