Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 12
Estadio Universitario / 04.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigres/teamcenter.shtml
Tigres
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/club-tijuana/teamcenter.shtml
Club Tijuana
Tigres - Club Tijuana

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigres logo
Tigres
Club Tijuana logo
Club Tijuana
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Tigres

Club Tijuana

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1081125
2
TigresTIG
1072123
3
Club PueblaPUE
1164122
4
Cruz AzulCRU
1262420
5
AtlasATL
1254319
9
Club TijuanaTIJ
1042414
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

Related matches

Necaxa
0
0
Club América
-38'
FC Juárez
-
-
Pumas UNAM
04:00
Toluca
-
-
Club Puebla
18:00
Club León
-
-
Querétaro
23:00

