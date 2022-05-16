Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 2
Estadio Universitario / 16.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigres/teamcenter.shtml
Tigres
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cruz-azul/teamcenter.shtml
Cruz Azul
Advertisement
Ad

Tigres - Cruz Azul

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigres logo
Tigres
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Tigres

Cruz Azul

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
17122338
2
TigresTIG
17103433
3
AtlasATL
1776427
4
Club AméricaAME
1775526
5
Club PueblaPUE
1775526
8
Cruz AzulCRU
1774625
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

Related matches

Pachuca
0
0
Atlético San Luis
46'
Aggregate score 2-2
Atlas
-
-
Guadalajara
16/05

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Tigres and Cruz Azul with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:05 on 16 May 2022.

Catch the latest Tigres and Cruz Azul news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.