Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 11
Estadio Universitario / 20.03.2022
Tigres
Not started
-
-
Monterrey
Tigres - Monterrey Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigres logo
Tigres
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Tigres

Monterrey

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
971122
2
Club PueblaPUE
1063121
3
TigresTIG
962120
4
AtlasATL
1053218
5
Cruz AzulCRU
1052317
6
MonterreyMON
943215
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

