Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 16
Estadio Nemesio Díez / 24.04.2022
Toluca
Not started
-
-
Atlas
Toluca - Atlas

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toluca logo
Toluca
Atlas logo
Atlas
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Toluca

Atlas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
15112235
2
TigresTIG
15102332
3
Club PueblaPUE
1675426
4
Cruz AzulCRU
1573524
5
MonterreyMON
1565423
6
AtlasATL
1565423
14
TolucaTOL
1553718
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

