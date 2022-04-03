Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 12
Estadio Nemesio Díez / 03.04.2022

Toluca
Not started
-
-

Club Puebla
Toluca - Club Puebla

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toluca logo
Toluca
Club Puebla logo
Club Puebla
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Toluca

Club Puebla

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1081125
2
TigresTIG
1072123
3
Club PueblaPUE
1164122
4
AtlasATL
1154219
5
Club LeónLEO
1153318
12
TolucaTOL
1041513
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

