Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 15
Estadio Nemesio Díez / 20.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toluca-1/teamcenter.shtml
Toluca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-juarez/teamcenter.shtml
FC Juárez
Advertisement
Ad

Toluca - FC Juárez

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toluca logo
Toluca
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Toluca

FC Juárez

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TigresTIG
14102232
2
PachucaPAC
14102232
3
Club PueblaPUE
1475226
4
MonterreyMON
1464422
5
AtlasATL
1464422
10
TolucaTOL
1453618
18
FC JuárezJUA
1422108
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

Related matches

Pachuca
-
-
Club Puebla
20/04
Necaxa
-
-
Tigres
20/04
Mazatlán FC
-
-
Santos Laguna
20/04
Guadalajara
-
-
Club Tijuana
20/04

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Toluca and FC Juárez with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 20 April 2022.

Catch the latest Toluca and FC Juárez news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.