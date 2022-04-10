Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 13
Estadio Nemesio Díez / 10.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toluca-1/teamcenter.shtml
Toluca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/guadalajara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Guadalajara
Toluca - Guadalajara

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toluca logo
Toluca
Guadalajara logo
Guadalajara
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Toluca

Guadalajara

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1291228
2
TigresTIG
1282226
3
Club PueblaPUE
1374225
4
AtlasATL
1364322
5
Cruz AzulCRU
1262420
7
TolucaTOL
1252517
14
GuadalajaraGUA
1134413
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

