Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 10
Estadio Nemesio Díez / 13.03.2022
Toluca
Rescheduled
-
-
Pachuca
Toluca - Pachuca Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toluca logo
Toluca
Pachuca logo
Pachuca
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Toluca

Pachuca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
963021
2
PachucaPAC
861119
3
AtlasATL
1053218
4
TigresTIG
852117
5
Club LeónLEO
943215
7
TolucaTOL
841313
