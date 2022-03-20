Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 11
Estadio Hidalgo / 20.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pachuca/teamcenter.shtml
Pachuca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cruz-azul/teamcenter.shtml
Cruz Azul
Advertisement
Ad

Pachuca - Cruz Azul

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pachuca logo
Pachuca
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Pachuca

Cruz Azul

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
971122
2
Club PueblaPUE
1164122
3
TigresTIG
962120
4
AtlasATL
1053218
5
Cruz AzulCRU
1052317
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

Related matches

Club Puebla
0
0
Santos Laguna
6'
Pumas UNAM
-
-
Necaxa
23:00
Tigres
-
-
Monterrey
20/03
Club América
-
-
Toluca
20/03

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Pachuca and Cruz Azul with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 20 March 2022.

Catch the latest Pachuca and Cruz Azul news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.