Football
Liga BBVA MX

Eight players at Mexico's Santos Laguna test positive for coronavirus

Santos Laguna players celebrate

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
9 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Eight soccer players at Mexico's Santos Laguna club have tested positive for coronavirus but none of them are displaying any symptoms, the Mexican governing body, Liga MX, said on Wednesday.

The Mexican league was suspended on March 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak and officials have not indicated when it would restart.

The players at Santos Laguna had all been tested since Monday, the league said. Neither Liga MX nor the club released the names of the footballers who tested positive.

Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

2 HOURS AGO

Brian Lozano of Santos Laguna

Image credit: Eurosport

READ MORE: Deeney says no to training due to coronavirus concerns

READ MORE: Kante misses training

"These players will be observed and the health of all the Liga MX players will be constantly monitored," Liga MX said in a statement.

Mexico has registered 56,594 coronavirus infections and 6,090 deaths in total. Earlier on Wednesday, health officials reported 424 new fatalities, a record one-day death toll since the start of the pandemic.

Football

Australia's 'Golden Generation' calls for reset of game

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Liverpool preparing for shorter break between seasons, says Klopp

3 HOURS AGO
What's On (2)

