LIVE

Club América - Atlas

Liga BBVA MX - 16 February 2020

Liga BBVA MX – Follow the Football match between Club América and Atlas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 16 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Miguel Herrera or Rafael Puente? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Club América and Atlas? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Club América vs Atlas. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

