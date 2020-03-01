Club América
    Finished
    2
    0
    -
    3
    0
    01:00
    01/03/20
    Estadio Azteca
    Necaxa
    Liga BBVA MX • Day 8
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Club América
    • Necaxa
    • SalasDiego Chávez
      87'
    • Delgado
      85'
    • ÁlvarezMercado
      74'
    • EscobozaSuarez
      70'
    • Álvarez
      64'
    • ViñasGonzález
      59'
    • Viñas
      59'
    • Caseres
      55'
    • MartinezIbargüen
      46'
    • 1st Half
    • Club América
    • Necaxa
    • Quiroga
      26'
    • Quiroga
      21'
    • Valdez
      15'
